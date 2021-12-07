CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

CTRE stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,869. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

