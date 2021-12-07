CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Trading Down 1%

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 11,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 602,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

