CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

CARG traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. 28,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,446. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,206 shares of company stock worth $22,805,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

