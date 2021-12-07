Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Up 13.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s share price traded up 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18. 6,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 662,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,149,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,984,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

