CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. CarMax has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.