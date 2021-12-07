Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.66. 895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.