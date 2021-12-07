Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.82. 75,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,420. The stock has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

