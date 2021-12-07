Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,509. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

