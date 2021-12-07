Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.51. 11,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.73. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

