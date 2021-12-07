Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. 43,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

