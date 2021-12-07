Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

