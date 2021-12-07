Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

