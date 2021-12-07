Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

