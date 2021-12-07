Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

CERT stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 36,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,483. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other Certara news, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,821,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,335,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,268,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 280.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

