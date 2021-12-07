CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of CGI worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 486.1% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CGI by 519.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

