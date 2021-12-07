Charles J. Hynes Sells 1,419 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CTRN traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $80.08. 5,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,328. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 46.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

