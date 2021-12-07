Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player, and will likely be accretive to earnings. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. Schwab's efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates with no chance of a hike in the same in the near term pose a major concern. Further, persistently increasing operating expenses are expected to hurt the company's profitability to some extent.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $435,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

