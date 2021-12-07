Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.