Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.36. 355,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,532,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $228.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

