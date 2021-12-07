Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

