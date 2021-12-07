Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.61. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

