Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.05 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,631 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

