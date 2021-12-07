Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,828 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

