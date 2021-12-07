Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2323 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

