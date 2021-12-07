Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2323 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

