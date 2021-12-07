Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. 1,617,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

