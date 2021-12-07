Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 39.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 53.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

