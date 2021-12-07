Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

BATS FLQL opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

