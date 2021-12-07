Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Park National by 136.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Park National by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park National by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

PRK opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $98.79 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

