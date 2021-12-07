Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Babylon stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Babylon has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

