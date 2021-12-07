Civitas Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $54,743.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00044238 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,370,571 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.