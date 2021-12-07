CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CME Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $224.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

