Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.31 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW traded up $34.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $650.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,208. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.06, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

