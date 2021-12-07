Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

CL opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

