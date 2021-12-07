Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

