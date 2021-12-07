Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock’s current price.

CMCO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after buying an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after buying an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.