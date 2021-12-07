Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 11,227 Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ideanomics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 189,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $701.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

