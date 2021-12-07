Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Olympic Steel worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

