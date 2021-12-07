Comerica Bank Sells 2,824 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Daktronics worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

