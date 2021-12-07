Comerica Bank Takes $220,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

COIN stock opened at $263.24 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day moving average is $262.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,364 shares of company stock worth $212,519,011 in the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

