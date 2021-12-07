Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

