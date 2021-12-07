Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
OTCMKTS CIBN opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Community Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.
About Community Investors Bancorp
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.