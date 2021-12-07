Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS CIBN opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Community Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.