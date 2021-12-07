Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CTBI traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. 33,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,744. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $771.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

