Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €53.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.86 ($60.52).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

SGO opened at €58.84 ($66.11) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a one year high of €52.40 ($58.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €59.98 and its 200-day moving average is €59.24.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

