Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,589 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

PMT stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

