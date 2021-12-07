Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $84.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.