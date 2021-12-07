Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,414 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

