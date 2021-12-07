Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 194.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $263.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

