Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 29,899 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,899 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.