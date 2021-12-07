Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,100 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Omega Flex worth $78,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Omega Flex by 102,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 15.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Omega Flex by 16.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $293,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $866,150.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,737,417 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OFLX traded up $4.43 on Tuesday, hitting $119.00. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.84. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

