Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Lightspeed POS worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

